Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 279,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,870 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $28,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,019,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $470.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $110.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 43.31% and a return on equity of 32.08%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4724 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

