Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Parnassus Investments LLC

Parnassus Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,704 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Veeva Systems worth $24,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,129,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 59,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Allan Corp grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Allan Corp now owns 13,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VEEV traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.89. 263,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 961,431. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 62.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $203.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.27. Veeva Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.76 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VEEV shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 13,801 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.67, for a total value of $2,728,043.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,095,327.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,539 shares of company stock worth $5,606,179. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

