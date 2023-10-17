Cambiar Investors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,532 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 38,614 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $22,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at $30,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

AEM stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. The company had a trading volume of 867,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,198. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.10. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 31.13%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.