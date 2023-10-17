Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 424,639 Shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 18.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,869,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 424,639 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of ING Groep worth $25,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ING Groep alerts:

ING Groep Price Performance

NYSE:ING traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.30. The company had a trading volume of 745,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,548. ING Groep has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ING Groep

ING Groep Company Profile

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.