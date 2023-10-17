Cambiar Investors LLC Raises Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total value of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.72. 143,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,628. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.62. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.99 and a fifty-two week high of $129.75.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 58.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.