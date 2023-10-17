Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 16,297 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,297 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $12,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 284,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 266.3% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 251,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 183,177 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,068,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

MGY traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,960,046. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $18.72 and a 52 week high of $27.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.08.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.74 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 46.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

