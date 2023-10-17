TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) COO Sells $2,587,140.00 in Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $862.38, for a total value of $2,587,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,568. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joel Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

On Friday, September 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $872.68, for a total value of $2,618,040.00.

On Tuesday, August 15th, Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.76, for a total value of $2,561,280.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

NYSE TDG traded up $5.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $869.73. The stock had a trading volume of 41,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $521.43 and a one year high of $940.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $864.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $834.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.87 by $1.38. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 18.41% and a negative return on equity of 39.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $910.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,042.00 to $1,114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $980.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $920.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $947.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransDigm Group

(Get Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.