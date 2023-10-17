WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 10,407 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,407 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,271,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,585,000 after buying an additional 211,323 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 167,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 173,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 35,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

SPYG traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,769,662. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $63.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

