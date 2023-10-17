WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 17,614 Shares of Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in Matthews China Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MCH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 10.12% of Matthews China Active ETF worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 624.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 147,812 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 2,953.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews China Active ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $405,000. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 58,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews China Active ETF by 2,449.6% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 657,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after purchasing an additional 631,240 shares during the period.

Matthews China Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MCH traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.83. 453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,777. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.69. Matthews China Active ETF has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $28.88.

Matthews China Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews China Active ETF (MCH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of Chinese companies that are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. The fund also considers ESG factors in the investment process. MCH was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

