Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Holdings Boosted by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 4,026.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,994 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 252,450.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 46.0% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,266. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.56 and a twelve month high of $100.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.90.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

