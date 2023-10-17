WealthPLAN Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,427 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DEO stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $153.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,884. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.32. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The stock has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.67) to GBX 2,950 ($36.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($54.97) to GBX 4,000 ($48.86) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

