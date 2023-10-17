Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,572 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Black Hills worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 11.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Black Hills by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 748,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,656,000 after purchasing an additional 50,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Black Hills by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BKH. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded Black Hills from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Black Hills from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Black Hills from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Black Hills Stock Performance

Shares of BKH stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.28. The company had a trading volume of 131,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,508. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $46.43 and a one year high of $73.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $411.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.13 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.02%.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

