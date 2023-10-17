WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 36,900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,900 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.18. 1,310,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,528,985. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

