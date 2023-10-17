WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 75,445 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,445 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 36.6% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.9% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Realty Income by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 24,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 5,689 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 87,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.52.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE O traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $50.97. 1,410,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,210. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average of $58.59.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a nov 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.10%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

