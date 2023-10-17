WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $4.55 Million Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,687,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,931,000 after buying an additional 3,038,020 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $88,553,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 10,237.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 738,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,872,000 after buying an additional 730,946 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,677,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 986,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,891,000 after acquiring an additional 636,652 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock remained flat at $59.56 on Tuesday. 155,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,795. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.57. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $59.76.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.247 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

