WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 58,349 shares during the quarter. MSC Industrial Direct accounts for about 0.7% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $4,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.1% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 33.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSM. StockNews.com began coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MSC Industrial Direct from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Bledsoe sold 3,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $309,090.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,558. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $105.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.02.

MSC Industrial Direct Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from MSC Industrial Direct’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.30%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Featured Stories

