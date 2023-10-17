iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,215 shares during the quarter. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 163,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,552,000 after acquiring an additional 70,596 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 25,109 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 89,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 28,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 84,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

IGRO stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.58. The company had a trading volume of 32,862 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $619.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.58. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69.

iShares International Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

