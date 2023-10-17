Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 1,796 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,459 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,125,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $41.26 and a one year high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,658,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

