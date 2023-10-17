Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Sells 202 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.29. 65,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,194. The company has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.05 and a fifty-two week high of $132.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.47.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

