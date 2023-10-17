DAGCO Inc. Lowers Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,479 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $4,343,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,251 shares of company stock valued at $5,119,457. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NKE stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,162,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,272,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.00 and its 200-day moving average is $109.01. The company has a market capitalization of $157.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.24 and a 1 year high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

