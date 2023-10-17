Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,306 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,473 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 14,194 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.3% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.49. 1,328,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,512. The company has a market cap of $107.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $82.43 and a 1 year high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.26.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.45.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

