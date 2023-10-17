DAGCO Inc. Has $377,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

DAGCO Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 38.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the period. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.80. 39,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,344. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $97.07 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.39.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

