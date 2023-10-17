Cooke & Bieler LP Has $45.13 Million Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,225,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $45,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLB. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,330.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2,730.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

COLB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.24. The company had a trading volume of 214,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,100. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.54 and a 12-month high of $35.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.91. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.66.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.12). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The firm had revenue of $524.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $584.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Columbia Banking System’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Banking System Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.