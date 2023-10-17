Estate Counselors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 852.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 584.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $59.37. 932,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,811. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.92.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

