WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $7.27 Million Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 32.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,043 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned 1.04% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $7,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTLS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,177,000 after purchasing an additional 504,457 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,965,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,138,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 216.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 179,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,128,000 after buying an additional 122,904 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 395,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 114,076 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.65. 3,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,205. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $47.48 and a 1-year high of $54.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.58.

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

