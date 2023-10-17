Cooke & Bieler LP Reduces Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Cooke & Bieler LP reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,213,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 42,730 shares during the period. Baxter International accounts for about 1.4% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 0.63% of Baxter International worth $146,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.2% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baxter International Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE BAX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.29. 900,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,556,437. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its 200-day moving average is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $58.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 19.00% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Baxter International from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Baxter International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Baxter International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

