Cooke & Bieler LP Cuts Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,235,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352,366 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up 2.0% of Cooke & Bieler LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 1.13% of Omnicom Group worth $212,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $1,465,000. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 250.6% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 54,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,226,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.6 %

OMC traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $76.47. 232,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.43 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.38.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

