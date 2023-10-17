Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 296,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $14,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 14,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.68. 645,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,081,761. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.74. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.