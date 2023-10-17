Estate Counselors LLC Sells 705 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after purchasing an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after buying an additional 196,851 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCNCA has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Citizens BancShares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,608.33.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of FCNCA stock traded up $4.44 on Tuesday, reaching $1,392.18. 1,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,177. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,371.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,270.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $505.84 and a 52 week high of $1,512.07.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The bank reported $52.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $45.91 by $6.69. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 165.16 EPS for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. First Citizens BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Ellen R. Alemany sold 1,500 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,500.28, for a total value of $2,250,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,650,287.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,058,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

About First Citizens BancShares

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.