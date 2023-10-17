Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 78,800 Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,800 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,226,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,105,000 after purchasing an additional 632,029 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,591,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,571,000 after buying an additional 692,068 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 812,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,641,000 after acquiring an additional 352,783 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 364.2% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 686,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,364,000 after acquiring an additional 538,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 481,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 89,447 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Long Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.59. The stock had a trading volume of 201,087 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.63.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Long Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.