Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.83 Million Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Estate Counselors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 106.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 1,539.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.97. The stock had a trading volume of 173,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,937. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.46. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.53 and a twelve month high of $95.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.06. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 67.01% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.5006 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.02%.

Insider Transactions at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares in the company, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen M. Mason sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $3,274,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,355 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,838.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,052 shares of company stock worth $8,401,034 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

