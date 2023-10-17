Estate Counselors LLC Sells 685 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Estate Counselors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 685 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC owned about 0.25% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 591,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,942,000 after purchasing an additional 336,645 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $10,627,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 125.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 451,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,727,000 after buying an additional 251,699 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 473,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,768,000 after buying an additional 197,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 141.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 98,326 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:COPX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,651. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $27.57 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

