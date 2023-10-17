Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s Largest Position

Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 22.7% of Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $38,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $397.40. 460,796 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,839,441. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $334.13 and a 12-month high of $422.15. The company has a market cap of $317.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $403.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

