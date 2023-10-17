Reik & CO. LLC Sells 1,020 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Reik & CO. LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.9% of Reik & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $7,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 62.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $25,707,497.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total value of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE KO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.60. 1,457,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,392,712. The company has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $51.55 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.51.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.06% and a net margin of 23.81%. The firm had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
