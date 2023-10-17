Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,303 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,910,881.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.93.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $208.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $154.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $204.73 and a 52-week high of $281.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

