McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $24,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of McKesson by 324.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,235,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,107,000 after buying an additional 2,472,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,152,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,477,000 after purchasing an additional 213,343 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $633,960,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,256,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,462,000 after purchasing an additional 124,533 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in McKesson by 587.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total transaction of $10,668,454.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 25,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.58, for a total value of $10,668,454.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,153,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.60, for a total value of $1,664,198.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,488,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,831 shares of company stock worth $33,145,697. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 1.6 %

MCK stock opened at $455.29 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $331.75 and a fifty-two week high of $465.90. The company has a market capitalization of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $431.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $406.22.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The company had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.21 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

