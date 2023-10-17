Parnassus Investments LLC Has $164.05 Million Position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Free Report) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,392,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018,147 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 0.85% of CNH Industrial worth $164,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNHI. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.94. 1,304,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,832,060. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $11.43 and a one year high of $17.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 31.51% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.31 to $15.11 in a report on Monday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

