Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 20.4% in September

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 112,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the September 15th total of 93,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESLT. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $17,673,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 186.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $6,998,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Elbit Systems by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elbit Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $512,000. Institutional investors own 24.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Elbit Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Elbit Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $194.87. 19,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,321. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.29. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $225.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

About Elbit Systems

(Get Free Report)

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.