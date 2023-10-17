Short Interest in Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Expands By 20.2%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the September 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 60,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,408. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.29 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.78. Grindrod Shipping has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $26.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 12.58%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $1.016 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

