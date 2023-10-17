Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Up 19.5% in September

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baozun in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on Baozun from $6.00 to $5.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on Baozun from $4.50 to $4.20 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baozun has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Baozun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baozun by 837.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BZUN remained flat at $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 75,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,697. Baozun has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $319.97 million for the quarter. Baozun had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.11%.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

