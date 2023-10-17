Short Interest in KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW) Expands By 20.0%

KnightSwan Acquisition Co. (NYSE:KNSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KnightSwan Acquisition Price Performance

NYSE:KNSW remained flat at $10.53 during midday trading on Tuesday. KnightSwan Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.46.

Get KnightSwan Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of KnightSwan Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $144,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $184,000. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KnightSwan Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in KnightSwan Acquisition by 73.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 58,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KnightSwan Acquisition Company Profile

KnightSwan Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, consolidation, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KnightSwan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.