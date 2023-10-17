Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Short Interest Up 19.8% in September

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,470,000 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 5,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE HIW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.06. 209,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,180,562. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Highwoods Properties has a twelve month low of $18.56 and a twelve month high of $31.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 138.89%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 44.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 173,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 53,378 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

