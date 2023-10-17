Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Short Interest Update

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the September 15th total of 378,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Cavco Industries by 75.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 58.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cavco Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded up $3.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $271.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,147. Cavco Industries has a 1 year low of $193.91 and a 1 year high of $318.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.76 by ($1.47). Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $475.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cavco Industries will post 20.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

