Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exscientia traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.32. 310,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 430,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.
The stock has a market cap of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.
