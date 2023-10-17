Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI) Shares Down 9.1% After Analyst Downgrade

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Exscientia traded as low as $5.31 and last traded at $5.32. 310,413 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 430,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Exscientia in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Exscientia from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exscientia from $14.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exscientia by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 767,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 144,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exscientia by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 20,802 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Exscientia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $639.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Exscientia (NASDAQ:EXAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 million. Exscientia had a negative return on equity of 31.67% and a negative net margin of 685.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exscientia plc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exscientia plc, an artificial intelligence-driven pharmatech company, engages in discovering, designing, and developing drugs. The company offers end-to-end solution of artificial intelligence (AI) and technologies for target identification, drug candidate design, translational models, and patient selection.

