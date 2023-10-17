ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $684,714.75 and $31.63 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00020272 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00014896 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,531.72 or 1.00013271 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000081 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002220 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000684 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $313.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

