Tangible (TNGBL) Price Hits $3.26 on Exchanges

Tangible (TNGBL) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $105.98 million and $69,247.33 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 53.5% lower against the US dollar. One Tangible token can now be bought for about $3.26 or 0.00011415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tangible’s official message board is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.17750827 USD and is up 3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $62,457.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

