Zcash Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $405.41 million and $36.57 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $24.83 or 0.00087033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00047900 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

