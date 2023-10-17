Lisk Trading Up 11.2% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lisk has a market cap of $120.65 million and $9.12 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002276 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001902 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001434 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.