Siacoin (SC) Reaches One Day Volume of $2.85 Million

Siacoin (SC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $163.42 million and $2.85 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Siacoin has traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,527.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00218854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $228.94 or 0.00802528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.27 or 0.00530262 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00052629 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00138593 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 55,429,245,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,406,233,286 coins. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

