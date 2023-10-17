OFI Invest Asset Management Sells 1,361,707 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

OFI Invest Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,361,707 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $12,316,867,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,991,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.20.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.19. 45,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,494,317. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.33 and a 12-month high of $133.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.91, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.50.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $346,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

